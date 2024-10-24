  1. Politics
Leader issues message on martyrdom of Hezbollah leader

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message on the martyrdom of Sheikh Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine.

 In a message addressed to the dear youth of the Resistance front, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei honored the personality of Sheikh Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine, the head of the executive council of Hezbollah, and reiterated that even today, Hezbollah is the strongest defender of Lebanon and the strongest shield against the greed of the Zionist regime.

"Even today, Hezbollah is the strongest defender of Lebanon and the strongest shield against the greed of the Zionist regime, which has been aiming for the division of Lebanon for a long time," Iran's Supreme Leader said.

"He was one of the most prominent personalities of Hezbollah and a constant friend and companion of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah, with the tact and courage of leaders like him, was able to protect Lebanon from the danger of disintegration and to neutralize the threat of the usurping regime, whose brutal and cruel army sometimes even kicked Beirut," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

