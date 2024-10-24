Leader issues message on martyrdom of Hezbollah leader

In a message addressed to the dear youth of the Resistance front, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei honored the personality of Sheikh Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine, the head of the executive council of Hezbollah, and reiterated that even today, Hezbollah is the strongest defender of Lebanon and the strongest shield against the greed of the Zionist regime.

"He was one of the most prominent personalities of Hezbollah and a constant friend and companion of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah, with the tact and courage of leaders like him, was able to protect Lebanon from the danger of disintegration and to neutralize the threat of the usurping regime, whose brutal and cruel army sometimes even kicked Beirut," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

MNA/IRN