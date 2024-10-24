Youth are main element in confronting ill-wishers: Leader

The text of the statements of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution at the meeting of the organizers of the national congress commemorating 9,800 martyrs of Kermanshah province, which was held on October 6 was published today at the venue of the conference in Kermanshah.

Kermanshah province, in the western region of Iran, was on the front line of conflicts both before and during the Iran-Iraq Imposed War (Holy Defence Years), the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said in this meeting.

This item is updating...

MNA/