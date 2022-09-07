California declares state of "energy emergency": report

The alert signaled the possibility that power would be shut off in some places from 1 to 2 hours at a time.

California was already under a flex alert until 9 p.m., under which consumers are urged to reduce electric usage, and some business and industrial customers have power turned off under their agreements with utilities, The Street reported.

The state sweltered for another day, with temperature records falling in many locations. Adding to the pressure was the fact that Tuesday marked the first full work day during the current heat wave, which began in earnest on Saturday and persisted throughout the Labor Day Holiday.

Temperatures reached triple digits in much of the state, surging as high as 113 or more in many interior locations.

The California Independent System Operator which manages the state’s electric distribution network has been struggling to balance the demand for electricity against available generation.

MA/PR