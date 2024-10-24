Russian delegation arrives Israel to convey Putin's message

The Zionist media sources announced that a high-ranking Russian delegation has entered the occupied territories to discuss the possibility of reaching a ceasefire agreement and exchange of prisoners between Tel Aviv and the Hamas movement.

The Saudi Al-Hadath outlet reports that the delegation brought a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from Russian President Vladmir Putin to end Israel’s ongoing military campaigns against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The report comes after the Hamas leader Moussa Abu Marzouk told the RIA state news agency earlier today that the two prisoners, Alexander (Sasha) Trufanov and Maxim Herkin, will be among the first to be released during an eventual hostage release, but only as part of a ceasefire deal and an exchange of hostages for Palestinian security prisoners.

MNA/6267515