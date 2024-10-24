Hezbollah confirms martyrdom of Hussein Ali Hazimeh 

Hussein Ali Hazimeh nicknamed Haj Morteza, who was in charge of Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters for many years, was martyred by the bloodthirsty Zionist enemy alongside Sheikh Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Hezbollah said Safieddine was martyred in "a brutal and aggressive Zionist airstrike."

Safieddine was widely expected to be formally elected as Hezbollah’s next secretary general after Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut on September 27.

The Hezbollah statement did not clarify the time and place of the assassination of Safieddine. But the Israeli regime said in a statement on Tuesday it assassinated the senior Hezbollah figure in an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs three weeks ago.

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, offered condolences on the martyrdom of Safieddine on the path to the liberation of Al-Quds.

“The Qassam Brigades commends the role of the martyr, leader Hashem Safieddine, in supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance. He is also remembered for his great contributions in building and strengthening the resistance front against the Zionist occupation over many long years.”

