International mechanisms unable to prevent Israel war on Gaza

Adressing the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan on Thursday, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said the geographical scope of BRICS is a unique opportunity to facilitate transcontinental communication and the acquisition of collective common interests, a process that will leave a tremendous result in reducing the existing gap in the development process and increasing the level of people's well-being.

The future belongs to the countries that play the greatest role in creating convergence and establishing a new order of institutionalized relations based on the discourse of harmony and justice, Pezeshkian said.

Coalitionism and efforts to create constructive and friendly relations are part of today's reality and the desire of many countries and international actors to get rid of unilateralism, the Iranian president said.

The imposition of unilateral and illegal sanctions breaches international norms and rules, and hampers the development of other countries, he also said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian said that international mechanisms, such as the UNSC, have been overly politicized and are incapable of forcing the Zionist regime to end the war.

MNA/