Jul 5, 2022, 8:56 PM

3 dead, 7 wounded after shooting at block party in Indiana

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Three people were killed, and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary Tuesday in Indiana just after midnight, local US media said.

Gary Police said officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:46 a.m. for several people with gunshot wounds, CNBC News reported.

Upon arrival, officers discovered three people unresponsive and seven others with gunshot wounds, police said. 

Marquise Hall, 26, from Lafayette, Indiana, Ashanti Brown, 20, from Olympia Fields, Illinois, and Laurance Magnum, 25, from Merrillville, Indiana were all pronounced dead on the scene by the Lake County Coroners Office.

Some of the gunshot victims self-transported to area hospitals -- others were transported by ambulance, police said.  

