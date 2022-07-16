Expanding Iran-Russia banking coop. to neutralize sanctions

Seyyed Mohammad-Reza Mir-Tajeddini said in an interview with IRNA on Saturday that the development of economic and trade relations between Iran and neighboring states especially Russia can neutralize sanctions imposed against the country.

Giant steps have been taken in the 13th government under President Raeisi in the field of expansion of relations with neighbors, so that “We are witnessing the expansion of relations with eastern bloc countries including China and Russia."

Development of trade and transit ties between Iran and Russia as well as other regional countries, contracts of which have been inked, can create good opportunities for the country in boosting trade and economic cooperation, he noted.

He went on to say that transit contracts between Iran and Russia can create a giant development in increasing the transit of goods and revenues obtained in this field.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the imminent visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Iran and stated that this visit can strengthen and stabilize economic relations between the two countries.

Upon signing bilateral monetary pacts, Iran can remove a major part of the problems in the banking and monetary fields caused by sanctions.

Mir-Tajeddini went on to say that the expansion of economic, monetary and banking ties between Iran and Russia is one of the important measures for neutralizing banking and economic sanctions imposed against the country.

