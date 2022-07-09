  1. Economy
CBI governor:

Iran-Russia monetary-banking MoUs to put into effect soon

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Referring to political will of two countries of Iran and Russia for developing economic ties, Governor of Central Bank of Iran said that monetary and banking Memoranda of Understanding will be put into operation soon.

Ali Salehabadi said the two countries of Iran and Russia enjoy very good economic capacities and the relevant MoUs will become operational in very near future.

Turning to his visit to Russia, he stated that very good and constructive talks were exchanged between high-ranking economic officials of the two country.

Given the special emphasis of presidents of the two countries to develop sustainable economic relations, Salehabadi said that it was agreed to pave suitable ways for promoting ties in the monetary and banking fields.

The officials of the two countries are interested in promoting their economic interactions, he said, adding that these constructive talks would lay the ground for further development of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

