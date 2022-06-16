Tehran supporting any plan ensures regional security

Iran and Armenia enjoy good capacities for expanding cooperation in the fields of transportation, energy, industry, export of technical and engineering, and agriculture services, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said in the Wednesday meeting with the President of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Roberti Simonyan.

The Joint Economic Commission must review the strategies to improve the level of Tehran-Yerevan interactions and take practical steps toward the realization of these strategies, President Raeisi said, stressing that parliamentary interactions play an effective and constructive role in improving the level of relations.

Referring to the geopolitical capacity of Iran in the region, he said that this status provides the basis for strengthening regional convergence and the spread of peace and prosperity among regional nations.

Supporting the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of all countries in the region is the principled policy of Iran, Raeisi further noted, saying that Tehran supports any plan, interaction, and dialogue that ensures peace and tranquility.

"We believe that dialogue between the countries of the region is the only way to resolve issues, and the presence and intervention of foreigners can not only resolve problems but also increase the problems," he stressed.

President of the National Assembly of Armenia also stated that his country attaches great importance to the expansion of economic, trade, and transit relations with Iran.

The two countries have great facilities and capacities to expand relations in various fields, he added.

