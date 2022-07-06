Iran, Kyrgyzstan discuss coop. in construction materials area

Bishkek’s representatives of the city council met with Sojudi the Secretary-General of the Iran SCOCOEX event and they negotiated about the Iran building materials market.

At the beginning of this meeting, the Secretary-General of the Iran SCOCOEX event, stated, "We predict that holding the Iran SCOCOEX event in the two parts of the conference and exhibition in mid-October 2022 will be an underlying synergy and increase the economic cooperation between private companies and the Shanghai Cooperation states thus by holding this event, we will witness a new chapter of economic relations in line with peace and development."

This event has diverse aspects in various economic sectors and soon perfect negotiations between managers of private and public sectors will be held, he continued.

"Regarding that Iran is a country with a lot of capacity in the field of manufacturing industries and knowledge-based companies, We need to get acquainted with the capacities of Kyrgyzstan and the variety of cooperation with private industries of this country," he said.

The representative of the Kyrgyz delegation said, "Today's meeting aimed to provide building materials for Kyrgyzstan."

As many business delegations had very good experiences in the building and petrochemical industries of Iran, the Kyrgyz delegation is willing to cooperate and buy construction materials, including oil paints, marble stones, steel, construction pipes, petrochemical products, etc, they added.

Furthermore, the Kyrgyz delegation, with the presence of Sultanov Toktoson, Vice Chairman of Bishkek City Council, Ismail F. Saeedkhmet, Kulikov Mizamidin, and Yakupov Talaibek, Vice Presidents of Bishkek City Council and Salim Alizadeh, Russia's trade representative held meetings with Sojudi, the Secretary-General of the event of IranSCOCOEX.