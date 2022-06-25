Iran SCOCOEX proper investment platform for SCO members

Mohammad Hossein Fazli, referring to the holding of Iran's SCOCOEX exhibition in October in Iran, said, "due to the presence of foreign participants, this important event provides a useful platform for a boom in tourism and also lays the ground for investment, providing modern technologies and industries for all member states."

Referring to Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, he added, "there is a good opportunity to share economic activities between the member states of this organization, the Persian Gulf, and some other target countries with the aim of neutralizing sanctions."

Iran SCOCOEX Exhibition will host various economic fields including oil and gas, power plant and energy, steel industry, machine building, automobile, building and urban planning, transportation, shipping, food, agriculture, pharmaceutical and medical equipment, cyber and informatics, tourism, Printing and packaging and so on.

The main addressee of this event will be managers of industrial units, manufacturers and owners of industries, owners of enterprises and brands, suppliers of raw materials, investors and owners of personal, national and international projects, all of which are high-ranking companies.

Fazli stated, “About 300 foreign companies are going to be invited to attend the SCOCOEX event, and the process of issuing visas for the representatives of these companies is in progress.

He also continued that as long as the Leader has named this year as the year of "production, knowledge-based and job-creating", knowledge-based companies will also be among the participants in the event. So far, many universities and professors have announced their readiness.

This member of the policy-making council of the Iran SCOCOEX 2022 continued, “As the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization constitute about 50% of the world's population, and attendance of more than 26 countries, this exhibition paves the way for investment, presentation of technologies."Also during the event, working groups B2B (business model related to the relationship between two companies) and G2G (business model related to governments) were held and companies take the advantage of them.

Fazli added, "According to the taken appropriate action we are planning to hold the opening of the exhibition with the participation of the president at the summit hall." The exhibition will be held from 19 to 22 October 2022.