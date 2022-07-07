Iran, Nicaragua emphasize developing bilateral relations

Visiting Nicaragua's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Oscar Mujica Obregón, who in Tehran to take part in event of Tehran’s twin-city agreement cities, met and held talks with Issa Kameli the Director General of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for American Affairs on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Kameli pointed to the joint commonalities and revolutionary positions of the two countries of Iran and Nicaragua, and expressed his satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries in different fields.

He called for taking advantage of scientific and technical capacities of the two countries on the path development and growth of cooperation.

Nicaragua's Transport and Infrastructure Minister, for his turn, called Islamic Republic of Iran and Nicaragua as flag-bearers of peace in international arena and stated that the two countries enjoy high potentials to broaden level of cooperation in all fields.

Getting more familiarity with technical and scientific capabilities of Iran was one of the main objectives behind his visit to Tehran.

