One dead after ‘jet truck’ crash at Michigan air show

One person is dead after an accident during the "pyrotechnic portion" of an air show in Michigan, police said, ABC News reported.

The incident occurred Saturday shortly after 1 p.m. at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival, held at Battle Creek Executive Airport.

Chris Darnell, 40, died while driving a race truck dubbed the Shockwave Jet Truck during the air show, police said in an update Saturday evening. The accident is under investigation.

Dramatic video by attendees of the air show captured the truck racing two aircraft on the runway before the accident occurred. A small fire behind the truck can be seen as the vehicle slides past a large fireball and crashes.

The Battle Creek Fire Department, Battle Creek Police Department and Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene, police said.

Police have not released any further information amid the investigation.

RHM/PR