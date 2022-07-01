War not a solution to solve problems between Russia, Ukraine

During the phone talk on Thursday evening, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Given the recent meeting between Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Turkmenistan and also his own talks with the Russian foreign minister, Amir-Abdollahian said that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to pursue a diplomatic solution and make good efforts to end the crisis in Ukraine.

The Iranian foreign minister added, “We have announced from the very beginning that while noting the root cause of the crisis, we are opposed to resorting to war and do not think war is a suitable solution to problems.”

The Iranian top diplomat also said Iran‘s relations with Ukraine have always been based on friendship, respect and mutual interests over the past three decades, adding that Tehran is ready to participate in the agreement for the opening of a corridor for transportation of cereals in the Black Sea.

The Iranian foreign minister also invited his Ukrainian counterpart to visit Tehran.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, for his part, thanked Islamic Republic for its opposition to war and said that Ukraine is ready to receive any political assistance or support to end the crisis in his country.

Kuleba also announced Ukraine’s readiness for all-out expansion of ties with Iran including in the field of agriculture and cereals. He described the continuation of talks between Tehran and Kiev for expanding ties as constructive.

He outlined the latest conflict situation in his country and thanked Iran’s valuable efforts to end the war.

Ukrainian foreign minister added that due to the state of war, conditions for talks with Russia are difficult.

He also invited Amir-Abdollahian to visit Kyiv.

MA/MFA