Australia imposes sanctions on three Russian ministers

The document says that autonomous sanctions are being imposed on Russian Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, Transport Minister Vitaly Saveliev, and Minister for Construction, Housing and Utilities Irek Faizullin.

Australia has already introduced sanctions against 828 Russian and Belarusian nationals over Ukraine, including the two countries’ presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, as well as against 47 major Russian companies and organizations, TASS news agency reported.

Besides, the country has banned the export of weapons, commodities and oil and gas extraction equipment to Russia, as well as the import of Russian energy, weapons and ammunition.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize.

In response, the West imposed tough sanctions on Russia.

