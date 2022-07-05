Turkish president to reportedly visit Iran on July 28

The Turkish news agency Anadolu has said on Tuesday afternoon that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Tehran on July 28.

The details of Erdogan's visit to Tehran are still unknown.

Erdogan is expected to meet with high-ranking Iranian officials to discuss bilateral cooperation and review the latest developments in the region and the world.

Meanwhile. the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said he will hold a tripartite meeting with his Turkish and Azerbaijani counterparts as well.

After a visit to Ankara and meeting with President Erdogan there, Amir-Abdollahian tweeted that Mr. Erdogan had expressed hope he will visit Tehran in near future.

