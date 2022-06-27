Qatar to reportedly host JCPOA talks

"Iran has chosen Qatar to host the talks because of Doha's friendly ties with Tehran," Mohammad Marandi, a media adviser to Iran's top nuclear negotiator, told the ISNA news agency on Monday, according to Reuters.

It was also reported on Monday that the deputy Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, who led the Vienna talks, will travel to Qatar this week.

The Vienna talks were paused in March after 11 months of indirect talks between Tehran and President Joe Biden's administration, the report added

In his last press conference earlier today as the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday morning the time and the location of the new talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions will be announced in due time.

