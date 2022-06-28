UN chief stresses removing unilateral US sanctions agst. Iran

Speaking at his 13th report on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 on Tuesday, he stressed the removal of unilateral US sanctions against Iran, implementation of JCPOA and Iran’s taking advantage of its economic benefits.

The periodical meeting of the UN Security Council will be held in New York on Thursday, June 30 to review the UN Secretary-General's report on the implementation of UNSC Resolution 2231 and the implementation of JCPOA.

The UN Secretary-General submitted his 13th report on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 to the Council last week.

In this report, much of literature of the report is similar to the previous one.

UN chief stipulated that JCPOA is still the best option for resolving Iran's nuclear issue and multilateral diplomacy.

In his report, Guterres welcomed diplomatic activities within the framework of talks conducted for returning all parties to their commitments in accordance with JCPOA and has requested very close and effective cooperation between JCPOA parties.

The UN Secretary-General stressed the need to speed up these activities and avoid delays in the negotiation process, calling on Iran and the United States to show more flexibility in resolving the remaining issues on reaching an agreement on JCPOA.

He emphasized the need for the removal of unilateral US sanctions imposed against Iran's nuclear activities and Iran's enjoyment of the economic benefits of JCPOA and repeated his request from the United States on the removal of sanctions related to Iran's oil sector which could facilitate the negotiation process.

MA/IRN84804259