  1. Politics
Jun 28, 2022, 12:00 PM

Iran applies to join BRICS group of emerging countries

Iran applies to join BRICS group of emerging countries

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Iran has submitted an application to become a member of the group of emerging economies known as BRICS, an Iranian official said on Monday.

Iran’s membership in BRICS group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, “would result in added values for both sides,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said separately that Argentina had also applied to join the group. Argentinian officials could not be reached for immediate comment.

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez, currently in Europe, has in recent days reiterated his desire for Argentina to join BRICS, Al Jazeera reported.

“While the White House was thinking about what else to turn off in the world, ban or spoil, Argentina and Iran applied to join the BRICS,” Zakharova wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia has long been pushing to forge closer ties with Asia, South America and the Middle East, but it has intensified its efforts recently to weather sanctions imposed by Europe, the United States and other countries over its military operation in Ukraine.

The 14th BRICS Summit was held on Friday through video-conference due to the coronavirus condition under the slogan "Strengthening High-Quality BRICS Partnership, Starting a New Era for Global Development".

MA/PR/5525509

News Code 188512
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188512/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News