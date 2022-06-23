Raeisi invited by China to deliver speech at BRICS+

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi will discuss the Islamic Republic's viewpoints on international issues and the development of trade and economic cooperation with other countries at the event, which will be held tomorrow evening (Friday).

The meeting will discuss "high-level talks for global development."

Iran is the only country in West Asia region that has been invited to attend the BRICS+ summit.

BRICS is the acronym coined to associate five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China (PRC), and South Africa. The BRICS members are known for their significant influence on regional affairs. Since 2009, the governments of the BRICS states have met annually at formal summits.

BRICS Summit 2022 is hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

