  1. Politics
Jun 24, 2022, 5:00 PM

"BRICS" promises effective move for global peace: Iran FM

"BRICS" promises effective move for global peace: Iran FM

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that “BRICS” with its innovative vision promises an effective move towards the global peace.

In his twitter account on Friday, Amir-Abdollahian wrote that “BRICS” with its innovative perspective and high capacities promise an effective move on the path of global peace and development in the international arena.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, by accepting the invitation of Chinese President to attend BRICS+ Summit, will explain Iran’s views and capacities.

In the form of dynamic diplomacy, Iran will take advantage of every opportunity to advance its national goals, Iranian foreign minister added.

The BRICS is the emerging economies of countries including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

MA/5522365

News Code 188343
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188343/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News