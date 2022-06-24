"BRICS" promises effective move for global peace: Iran FM

In his twitter account on Friday, Amir-Abdollahian wrote that “BRICS” with its innovative perspective and high capacities promise an effective move on the path of global peace and development in the international arena.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, by accepting the invitation of Chinese President to attend BRICS+ Summit, will explain Iran’s views and capacities.

In the form of dynamic diplomacy, Iran will take advantage of every opportunity to advance its national goals, Iranian foreign minister added.

The BRICS is the emerging economies of countries including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

