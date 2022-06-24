BRICS emphasizes diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear issue

“We reiterate the need to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue through peaceful and diplomatic means in accordance with the international law and emphasize the significance of presenting Iran’s nuclear deal and UNSC Res. 2231 for nonproliferation as well as further peace and stability. We hope that diplomatic efforts to resume JCPOA will be successful,” leaders of BRICS said at 14th BRICS Summit Beijing Declaration on Friday.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, on Thursday evening thanked Beijing for inviting Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to attend BRICS Summit and welcomed China's Global Development and Security Initiative and expressed hope that China's presidency of BRICS would further strengthen multilateral cooperation.

During the phone talks, Iran’s top diplomat pointed to Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions and stressed that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to achieve a lasting agreement with goodwill in line with protecting rights of Iranian people.

