Iran competent candidate for BRICS: Russia's Lavrov

Lavrov made the remarks on Tuesday, at the end of the ministerial meeting of Caspian littoral states in Turkmenistan, according to Sputnik.

"Argentina and Iran are competent candidates to join the BRICS, and preliminary steps have begun to expand the union," the Russian top diplomat told the correspondents.

Noting that the most important thing is that the preliminary process has begun, Lavrov stated, "The main criterion here, first of all, will be to ensure more efficiency and increase the practical impact of the work of the structure."

He also noted that during the events that took place yesterday in the framework of the BRICS, Russia reiterated its readiness to review the expansion of the union.

MP