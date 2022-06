One woman was killed and four others were injured in a clash broke out beween several people in Baghdad's al-Hurriya district, a security source said, Shafagh News reported.

According to the report, several unidentified individuals threw grenades at a power generator in al-Hurriya area.

Two days ago, media sources reported an explosion in the town of “Sadr” in Baghdad, capital of Iraq.

