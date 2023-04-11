Mine blast kills 2 children in E Afghanistan

Local sources in the Ghazni province of Afghanistan reported an explosion of a grenade in a residential house, according to 8 AM Media.

On Monday, Sources from Ghazni said that this incident occurred on Sunday evening in the Golzar village of the Borjegay area of the Nawur district in this province.

Sources added that as a result of this explosion, a six-year-old sister and an eight-year-old brother lost their lives.

These children had found the unexploded grenade from previous wars and had brought it home, where it exploded during playtime.

Unexploded ordnance has always claimed the lives of citizens, especially children.

This comes as a few days ago, in a similar event in the Ghur province, a mother and her five children were killed.

RHM/PR