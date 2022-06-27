Turkiye not to join anti-Russian sanctions

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin made the remarks in an interview with the Haberturk television channel, TASS reported.

"We are conducting a well-balanced policy in respect of Russia. <…> We are not imposing sanctions and will not join them. We must observe our own interests. If everyone ruins the bridges, who will be speaking with Russia then? Our economic relations with Russia have such character that sanctions will do more harm to Turkiye's economy than to Russia’s. We have a clear position [on the matter of sanctions]. The West has not accepted it," Kalin said.

The country is conducting a well-balanced policy in respect of Russia, Ibrahim Kalin added.

RHM/PR