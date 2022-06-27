  1. Politics
Turkish army, allied groups conduct attack on N Syria

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Syrian sources reported that Turkish troops and Turkiye-backed elements launched rocket attacks on areas in northern Syria.

Syrian sources reported on Monday that the Turkish army and Ankara-affiliated militias fired dozens of rockets into residential areas on the suburbs of Manbij city in northern Syria.

According to sources,  six villages in the region came under rocket attack by the Turkish army and its affiliated elements.

At the same time, Syrian sources reported that an Ahrar al-Sham element was killed while he was trying to enter an area on the suburb of Manbij.

Syrian sources said that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had responded to attacks by the Turkish army and its affiliated militias on the eastern suburbs of Aleppo and heavy exchanges of fire broke out between the two sides.

