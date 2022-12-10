  1. Economy
Conference on Iran-Tajikistan trade to be held in Mashhad

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Media sources announced that Iranian and Tajik trade delegations will attend a conference on trade opportunities in Iran's Mashad city.

According to Tajik sources, 16 Tajik companies have applied to participate in this conference, which will be held from December 17 to 22, in Mashhad, Iran.

B2B meetings will be held between the two sides businessmen and traders in the fields of food industries, construction materials, and technical-engineering services on the sidelines of the conference.

Earlier last week, the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) announced A conference on opportunities for trade with Tajikistan and making investments in that country will be held in Mashhad on December 2.

Back in late June, Iran and Tajikistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Tehran to expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and industry.

The MOU was signed at the end of a meeting between the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Payman-Pak and Tajikistan’s Principal Deputy Minister of Industry and New Technologies Bakhtiyor Sharifi.

