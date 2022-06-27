Iran ready to share technological achievements with D-8

Stressing that the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to cooperate with regional and international organizations, the Iranian president stated that there is a lot of neglected potential in the D-8 countries for increasing trade and transit of goods.

Referring to the achievements of the Iranian knowledge-based companies, Raeisi cited that Iran can share its technological and knowledge-based comnaies' achievements with other D-8 countries.

"The United States does not want developing countries to grow, and it wants them to be dependent on the hegemonic powers somehow," President Raeisi noted elsewhere in his remarks.

Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, for his part, described Iran as an active member of D-8 and said that two important institutions of the organization are located in Tehran and Hamedan.

He described the consideration of population capacity for the member states of the "D-8" organization and the increase of trade exchanges between the members as his two important management approaches.

