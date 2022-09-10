Raeisi felicitates Tajikistan on Independence Day

In a Friday message to Tajik President, Raeisi congratulated Rahmon, the government, and the people of the Republic of Tajikistan on the anniversary of the country's independence.

"The deep cultural, religious, civilizational, historical, and linguistic ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan have provided solid foundations and a potential for the development of our relations, along with which we see the serious will of the parties to comprehensively deepen relations and achieve a clear perspective of cooperation."

The President also expressed hope that more solidarity between the two countries in line with their interests would happen with the development and strengthening of relations between Iran and Tajikistan in all political, economic and cultural fields.

