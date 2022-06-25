Iran, Pakistan mulling over to broadening maritime coop.

During the visit of military delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Karachi in order to take part the graduation ceremony of Pakistan Navy Force, the visiting Iranian delegation met and held talks with the Chancellor of Pakistan Naval University.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to expand educational cooperation between in the field of maritime.

In his meeting with the Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie, Second Rear Admiral Roudsari discussed bilateral tie and issues of mutual interests in the fields of training, exchanging students and also dispatching naval delegation to two countries.

Moreover, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest situation of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in the field of sea, maritime security, participation of the two neighboring countries in conducting naval drills and sending ships to each other's ports.

Iran's Head of Military Delegation Second Admiral Arya Shafqat Roudsari, represented by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, also met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy praised the presence of the military delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the graduation ceremony of Pakistani's naval officers and described it as a deep friendship between the two countries and their common vision to maintain security and stability at sea.

Cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in the fields of military, defense and maritime security has been significantly improved in recent years, Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie added.

