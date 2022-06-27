Iran, Pakistan emphasize strengthening military coop.

Chairman of Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza met and held talks with the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri in Tehran to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for establishing sustainable security in the region as well as increasing military interactions and joint training-security cooperation.

According to the scheduled programs, General Nadeem Reza will meet and hold talks with other high-ranking military officials of the country.

Chairman of Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza arrived in Tehran on Sunday evening at the official invitation of General Bagheri.

Also, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited Iran in the recent years for meeting senior military officials of the country in line with strengthening military cooperation.

