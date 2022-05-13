Iran’s Navy escort team foils pirates' attack in Gulf of Aden

The 80th Fleet of the Iranian Army Navy clashed with pirates on Friday morning after receiving a message that unidentified pirates had attacked an Iranian merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden, the navy said in a statement.

After the arrival of the Navy escort team in the area and the exchange of fire with fleeing pirates, the Nany forces managed to thwart their attacks and Iranian merchant ship is now leaving for its destination peacefully.

Due to the prevalence of piracy since 2008, the Iranian naval fleets are constantly present in the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea, Indian Ocean and escorting the merchant fleets of Iran and other countries.

Currently, the 80th Naval Fleet of Iran’s Army is carrying out its mission with Alborz Destroyer as well as Bushehr Logistics Vessel in the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean.

