Pakistan Joint Chiefs of Staff Cmte. chairman arrives in Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – Chairman Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza arrived in Tehran on Sunday evening at the official invitation of Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

Visiting Chairman Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza will meet and hold talks with Major General Bagheri on Monday within the framework of expansion of military relations between Iran and Pakistan.

The meeting is aimed at developing bilateral cooperation in order to create lasting security in the region and increase military interactions and joint educational and security cooperation.

General Nadeem Reza is scheduled to meet and hold talks with other senior military officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran after meeting with Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

