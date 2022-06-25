Iran, Turkey discuss developing coop. in tourism field

A meeting to develop tourism cooperation between Tehran Province and Batman province of Turkey was held.

The Director-General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Tehran province announced the holding of a meeting to develop tourism cooperation with Batman province of Turkey in coordination and invitation of the Iranian Travel Services Association.

According to the report of the General Directorate of Public Relations and Information, quoted by the General Directorate of Heritage, Culture, Tourism and Handicrafts of Tehran Province Parham Janfshan announced this news on Saturday, June 25, 2022, adding, "The meeting, which was attended by government officials and the private sector in Batman Province, was aimed at familiarizing the two sides with the potential of tourism and handicrafts to develop cooperation."

The Director-General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Tehran Province stated, "The capacities of Tehran Province in exporting handicrafts, especially in the glass and glass sector, as well as cultural, historical and natural attractions to attract tourists from Batman Province were expressed."

He added, "In 2 days, the most important tourist attractions of Tehran province and investment opportunities in the form of a tour with the cooperation of the Iranian Association of Travel Services Offices were shown to the invited guests from Batman province. "Let's be in the tourism sector."

"Batman is one of the largest provinces in Turkey with many historical and natural attractions," said Harmatullah Rafiei, president of the Iranian Association of Travel Services Offices.

"Defining a new tourist destination on the Tehran-Isfahan-Shiraz route, centered on Tehran, was one of the goals of the meeting for tourists from Batman province," said the head of the Iranian Association of Travel Services Offices.

"The meeting was attended by the Batman Deputy Governor, Governor Hassan Kifa, the Batman Mayor, the Director-General of Batman Cultural Heritage, the Director of the Batman Museum, and the Batman Association of Travel Agencies."

MP/IRN84800727