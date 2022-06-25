France claims ready to finalize Iran nuclear deal

"We are ready to reach a conclusion on this deal and we urge Iran to take advantage of this diplomatic opportunity to conclude it now, while it still remains possible," the French foreign affairs ministry said in a statement, according to Times Now.

This is not the first time that the western parties of the JCPOA have tried to blame Iran for the pause in the Vienna negotiations.

Their allegations come while Iran has repeatedly announced readiness to reach a stable and long-lasting deal if the US is adherent to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh last week stated that if the US agrees to lift all sanctions under its obligations under JCPOA and not to try to maintain maximum pressure components, the deal could be finalized on Iran's initiative.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that High Representative of European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell will arrive in Iran tonight for bilateral talks with Iranian officials.

It is scheduled that EU Foreign Policy Chief will meet and hold talks with some of the high-ranking officials of the country, Saeed Khatibzadeh announced.

According to him, Borrell's visit comes within the framework of ongoing consultations between Iran and the European Union, bilateral, international, and international issues, as well as the latest status of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

