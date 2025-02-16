Voice of oppressed in world against silence of global cinema

Dr. Jalal Ghaffari, Secretary of the International Resistance Film Festival, strongly criticized the silence of leading global film festivals in response to the crimes committed in Gaza. Announcing that 500 cinematic works on the theme of resistance have been submitted, he declared: "Resistance cinema will be the voice of the oppressed worldwide."

On Saturday, during a meeting with media activists from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and Armenia, Ghaffari highlighted the festival’s four-decade activity in cinema and resistance, emphasizing: "This festival is recognized as the only international event centered on ‘supporting the oppressed.’"



He added: "Our goal is to become a platform for the cries of the oppressed. Cinema is the most important cultural tool for conveying messages to the world. But unfortunately, colonial powers have turned global cinema into a tool for their inhumane agendas."

Condemning the silence of major film festivals regarding the massacre of innocent civilians in Gaza, Ghaffari stated: "In the past year, more than 50,000 women, children, and civilians have been killed in Gaza. Yet, no international cinematic institution has addressed these atrocities. Today, we proudly announce that over 500 international works focusing on Gaza and resistance have been submitted to this edition of the festival."

He also criticized governments that manipulate reality through cinema, saying: "Some powers responsible for crimes against humanity misuse cinema to portray themselves as victims. Through the Resistance Film Festival, we aim to create a space where the voices of the oppressed can be heard."

Ghafari concluded with hope for a future based on humanity, stating: "Certainly, the world of tomorrow will be built on kindness and justice, and I hope we can also be part of this noble human community."



Kaliji: Resistance Cinema - A stronghold against global hegemony

Following the discussion, Esrafil Kaliji, head of the International Committee of the Resistance Film Festival, commended the presence of media activists at Iran’s National Cinema Museum and emphasized: "The concept of resistance is one of the highest human values that must be promoted in the film industry. Resistance cinema stands against the hegemonic system, and we are confident that independent media worldwide will align with the right front."

He continued: "The film industry today is dominated by the global hegemonic order, but Resistance Cinema is determined to break this barrier."

Addressing international media professionals, Kaliji affirmed: "As truth-seeking journalists in the global media landscape, you will undoubtedly stand on the right side of history and help spread the humanitarian message of resistance worldwide."

