Al-Julani's regime claim to have detained ISIL ringleader

An official from the al-Julani regime's security apparatus informed SANA news agency that they have successfully arrested Abu al-Harith al-Iraqi, a senior ringleader of the ISIL terrorist group.

Al-Iraqi, who had key responsibilities within ISIL’s so-called "Wilayat Iraq", was in charge of critical matters such as the migrant file and was deputy to the logistics head of the group.

SANA added that al-Iraqi was also identified as the individual responsible for orchestrating terrorist attacks.

An official from the al-Julani regime's security department stated that al-Iraqi had been involved in planning several high-profile operations.

The official also revealed that a group responsible for planning an attack on the shrine of Hazrat Zainab (SA) on the outskirts of Damascus was operating under al-Iraqi’s guidance.

This operation is part of a series of targeted actions aimed at eliminating ISIL cells in the region, where several ISIL operatives were arrested while attempting to carry out criminal activities across various parts of Syria, he added.

