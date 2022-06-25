  1. Politics
Jun 25, 2022

Iranian FM meets EU's Borrell in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell Fontelles on Saturday at Iran's foreign ministry.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs is scheduled to meet with some of the Irainian high-ranking officials during his visit to Iran.

According to the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Borrell's visit comes within the framework of ongoing consultations between Iran and the European Union, bilateral, international and international issues, as well as the latest status of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

No details of the meeting of Amir-Abdollahian and Borrell have been published yet.

