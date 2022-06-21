Iran determined to realize rights in tech., safeguards fields

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Tuesday, Parliament Energy Commission Spokesman Malek Shariati said that AEOI Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi attended a Parliament meeting on Tuesday and said that Iran is determined to realize the inalienable rights of the country in the technical and safeguards (as per the Safeguards Agreement) fields.

AEOI spokesman attended the Parliament on Tuesday evening to review the recent decisions adopted by the AEOI against the IAEA excessive demands, the lawmaker added.

Parliament’s Energy Commission members, after hearing the report of AEOI Spokesman, unanimously condemned the recent anti-Iran draft resolution issued at IAEA’s Board of Governors and stated that IAEA issued anti-Iran resolution as influenced by the political pressure of world powers, Shariati continued.

Although Iran's cooperation in the field of safeguards has been voluntary, members of the Parliament’s Energy Commission emphasized complete reduction of Iran’s cooperation with IAEA.

Then, lawmakers supported policy of the country adopted in the field of collecting IAEA’s surveillance cameras, he continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shariati pointed to the law passed in the Parliament entitled “Strategic Action Plan to Counter US Sanctions and Protect Rights of Iranian People” in December 202 and said that the law redirected the path of negotiations in Vienna in favor of the country.

MA/5520419