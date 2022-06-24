EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell to arrive in Iran tonight

It is scheduled that EU Foreign Policy Chief will meet and hold talks with some of high-ranking officials of the country, Saeed Khatibzadeh announced.

According to him, Borrell's visit comes within the framework of ongoing consultations between Iran and European Union, bilateral, international and international issues, as well as the latest status of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

In a tweet on Friday, EU Foreign Policy Chief wrote, “I am traveling to Tehran, as coordinator of the #JCPOA, to meet my counterpart @Amirabdolahian and other relevant Iranian authorities. Diplomacy is the only way to go back to full implementation of the deal and to reverse current tensions.”

