Jun 25, 2022, 10:24 AM

China’s import of products from Iran up 26%

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – The trade value exchanged between Iran and China in the past five months of the current year in 2022 (from Jan. 21 to May 22) exceeded $6 billion, showing an eighteen percent growth, China’s Customs Office announced.

The latest statistics released by China’s Customs said that China’s trade volume exchanged with Iran in the reported period hit $6.472 billion, registering an 18 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The value of trade exchanged between the two countries of Iran and China from January to May 2021 stood at over $5.481 billion.

China imported $3.192 billion worth of products from Iran in the first five months of the current year in 2022 while it had imported $2.535 billion worth of products from Iran from Jan. to May 2021.

In this period, China exported $3.280 billion worth of products to Iran, showing an 11 percent growth while it exported $2.946 billion worth of products to Iran from Jan. 22 to May 21, 2021.

