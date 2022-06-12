  1. Economy
Jun 12, 2022, 6:39 PM

Iran to likely cancel visas for Russian merchants: dep. FM

Iran to likely cancel visas for Russian merchants: dep. FM

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari said that the country will possibly cancel visas for the Russian businessmen in order to increase investment in the country.

Safari made the remarks in a meeting of the Foreign Economic Relations Coordination Headquarters to discuss "Iran-Russia Relations" on Sunday.

In the meeting, Safari described relations with Russia as strategic, saying that the relations have had tangible progress in recent months.

The three energy, trade, and transit fields are important issues between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia, which require the cooperation of responsible apparatus, Safari said.

The deputy foreign minister also expressed his satisfaction with the increase in Iran's exports to China and Russia in recent months.

Saying that Russia has published a list of its requirements, he added that Iran has the capacity to export many of these items and this could lead to a significant increase in Iran's exports.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Safari announced the possibility of visa-free travel for Russian businessmen in order to increase investment in the country.

RHM/5512554

News Code 187876
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187876/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News