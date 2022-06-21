Tehran to host Shanghai SCOCOEX Cooperation Opportunity Fair

After Iran's official membership in the SCO for the first time, an exhibition of investment opportunities, and trade exchanges with the presence of producers and merchants from whole over the country will be held in Tehran in October in the permanent location of exhibitions.

This international event which will establish by the collaboration and participation of The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, the Ministry of Industry ٫Mining and Trade, and the Trade promotion Organization intends to provide a suitable arena for identifying domestic production and industrial capacities with an attitude to the markets of Shanghai member countries to facilitate the export and import of raw materials, develop trade interactions, expand the establishment of new financial markets between these countries.

The first “SCOCOEX” exhibition will be held in Tehran from 19 to 22 October 2022.

MNA/