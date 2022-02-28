Lebanon emphasizes developing cultural ties with Iran

In a meeting with visiting Iranian cultural delegation to Lebanon, as headed by the Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili, the Lebanese Minister of Culture expressed hope that the two countries of Iran and Lebanon will witness broadening artistic and cultural relations.

Iranian delegation described the most important programs of Cultural Week of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon and emphasized boosting bilateral cooperation to better organize this prestigious cultural and artistic event in Lebanon.

Iranian Culture Minister and his accompanying delegation visited the Lebanese capital Beirut on Monday in order to inaugurate the Cultural Week of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this country.

In his Twitter account, Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili wrote, “Lebanon visit came at the official invitation of Lebanese Minister of Culture, a step towards strengthening artistic and cultural relations.”

