  1. Politics
Jun 28, 2022, 8:13 AM

Rear admiral Irani:

Navy Force ready to defend Iran authority anywhere in ocean

Navy Force ready to defend Iran authority anywhere in ocean

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The Chief Commander of Iran’s Army Navy Force Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that the Navy Force is ready to defend authority of the country with utmost power anywhere in the oceans.

Speaking on the occasion of commemoration of the World Maritime Day on Monday evening, Rear Admiral Irani pointed to the direct and indirect escort of merchant ships by the country’s naval destroyers and stated that Iran’s Navy forces are present in Indian Ocean to establish peace and security.

The Navy forces of the country are prepared to confront any external threat authoritatively, he emphasized.

Emphasizing that Iran’s Army Navy forces are present in any ocean if needed, he reiterated that Iranians are in favor of peace and do not want war unless enemies of the country wanted to threaten security of the country.

If enemies threaten security of the country, Navy forces of the country will respond to their malicious acts harshly, Iran Army Navy Commander added.

MA/5525221

News Code 188487
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188487/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News