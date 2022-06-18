Iran gets medals at 2022 World Para Powerlifting

Aliakbar Gharibshahi ranked first while Saman Razi ranked second in the weight category of 107 kg at the event.

Earlier, Amir Jafari Arangeh of Iran claimed a bronze medal in the total lift of the Men's Up to 65 kg.

The 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships is underway from June 15 to 20 in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The event has brought 231 athletes from 33 countries across the six days of competition.

It is the first of four Regional Championships in the 2022 Para powerlifting season followed by the Americas, Africa, and European Open Championships.

The competition is divided into 10 weight classes each in men’s and women’s categories. Athletes compete in a single weight class. The event will end with the men’s, women’s, and mixed team events.

