Biden to pay 1st visit to Middle East as president in July

The President looks forward to outlining his affirmative vision for US engagement in the region over the coming months and years," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement announcing the visit, Sputnik reported.

The White House statement added, "The President appreciates King Salman's leadership and his invitation. He looks forward to this important visit to Saudi Arabia, which has been a strategic partner of the United States for nearly eight decades."

NBC News reported yesterday that the trip comes as the president seeks to bring down rising gas prices caused in part by US and European Union sanctions against Russian oil exports.

Biden has denied that the long-discussed visit to Saudi Arabia would primarily be aimed at getting the Saudis to pump more oil, but other US officials have acknowledged that oil is an important factor.

