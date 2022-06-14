Enjoying peaceful nuclear program Iran's absolute right: MP

Iran must take more practical and serious measures in response to the anti-Tehran resolution at the IAEA’s Board of Governors, Deputy Chairman of Program, Budget and Accounting Commission of Iran's Parliament said in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

Reducing the level of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency is one of these measures, Seyed Mohammad Reza Mirtaja al-Dini said, adding that Tehran started this measure by removing dozens of IAEA surveillance cameras in different Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran's acts are reciprocal measures in face of the approaches and policies of international bodies, the Iranian lawmaker said, stressing, "If necessary, Iran will also act more decisively than removing IAEA surveillance cameras."

Lifting all the oppressive sanctions and possessing a peaceful nuclear program are absolute rights of the Iranian nation, he also said, adding, "We will not give up defending the inalienable rights of the Iranian people."

He also criticized that a country that complies with all the international laws and commitments, must not remain under the pressure of sanctions.

